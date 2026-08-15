Gautam Adani hailed the first edition of Vande Bharatam, which drew 26,000+ applications, as a reminder of India's entrepreneurial talent emerging from smaller cities and towns, calling them the country's next generation of builders.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday described the first edition of Vande Bharatam as a reminder of India's vast entrepreneurial potential, saying the initiative showcased the depth of talent emerging from smaller cities, towns and grassroots communities across the country.

In a post on X, Adani said the first edition of Vande Bharatam had concluded with more than 26,000 applications from across India.

"The first edition of Vande Bharatam is over. For me, on this Independence Day there is no better reminder of what India is capable of. 26,000+ applications. Every state represented. Young founders, women entrepreneurs, rural innovators and remarkable problem-solvers from Tier 2 and 3 Bharat," Adani said.

"All of them are winners and their journey has just begun. What stays with me is the extraordinary depth of talent across this country. India's next generation of builders is already here. We just need to find them, back them and give them a platform. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind," he added.

The first edition of Vande Bharatam is over. For me, on this Independence Day there is no better reminder of what India is capable of. 26,000+ applications. Every state represented. Young founders, women entrepreneurs, rural innovators and remarkable problem-solvers from Tier 2… pic.twitter.com/jkESO20sO7 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 15, 2026

About the Vande Bharatam Initiative

The initiative, launched by Adani to identify and support innovators and entrepreneurs from smaller cities, towns and grassroots India, received applications from more than 800 districts across all 36 States and Union Territories. Selected innovators have been provided mentorship, industry access, networking opportunities and platforms to showcase their ventures.

Industry Leaders Praise Initiative

Earlier, Founder and Director of Kedia Advisory Vijay Kedia said the initiative could help unlock India's entrepreneurial potential by providing innovators with the opportunity and guidance needed to scale.

Ashutosh Valani, Co-founder of RENEE Cosmetics, said Vande Bharatam provides startup founders with capabilities, resources, funding, knowledge and guidance required to build successful ventures.

Aarti Gill, Co-Founder of Oziva, termed the initiative an excellent platform for fostering entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, while Electica Energy CEO and Co-Founder Avinash Yadav said its focus on innovation and startups from smaller towns could have a significant impact.

Grand Finale in Ahmedabad

The Grand Finale was held in Ahmedabad on August 14, bringing selected innovators onto a national platform and providing opportunities for continued engagement with mentors, investors, industry leaders and fellow entrepreneurs. (ANI)