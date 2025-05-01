Explained: Why gold rates are dropping across India?
Gold prices in India have fluctuated due to the US-China trade war. While the global market saw a rise in gold prices and a fall in the dollar, India is currently experiencing a decrease in gold prices.
| Published : May 01 2025, 10:57 AM
1 Min read
15
Gold reached record highs in India, but prices are now declining. Find out why gold prices are falling in India.
25
The US-China trade war drove investors to gold as a safe haven. Analysts now attribute the decline in gold prices in India to weak global indices.
35
Rising gold prices led to a decline in the US dollar. Trump's tariffs on imports caused market volatility. Experts suggest the current financial market is better than in early April.
45
China imposed tariffs on US goods, and Trump retaliated, escalating trade tensions. Negotiations are currently underway between the two countries.
55
24-carat gold prices have decreased by ₹4,000 in the last nine days, according to Goods Return. However, today, the price increased by ₹440.
