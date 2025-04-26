- Home
Ask AI Anything
Choosing the perfect name for your business is one of the most exciting — and challenging — steps when starting out. Your business name sets the tone for your brand, helps you stand out in a crowded market, and can even influence customer perception. But how do you find a name that is catchy, meaningful, and easy to remember? Here’s a simple guide to help you.
1. Start with Your Purpose
Before you begin brainstorming, think about what your business stands for.
Ask yourself:
What product or service am I offering?
What emotions do I want the name to evoke? (Trust, innovation, happiness, reliability?)
Who is my target audience?
Understanding your purpose will help you pick a name that truly resonates with your customers.
2. Make a List of Keywords
Now it’s time to brainstorm words related to your business. Create a list that includes:
Your industry (e.g., tech, wellness, fashion)
Your core values (e.g., boldness, sustainability, speed)
Imagery that fits your brand (e.g., ocean, forest, sky)
Emotions you want your customers to feel (e.g., excitement, security, joy)
Don’t filter yourself at this stage — the more words, the better.
3. Mix and Match Creatively
With your list in hand, start playing around:
Combine two words (like Facebook or Snapdeal)
Invent new words (like Spotify or Zomato)
Change spellings slightly for uniqueness (like Lyft instead of Lift)
Consider names in other languages (Luna means "moon" in Latin)
You’re looking for something short, catchy, and ideally no more than one or two words.
4. Check for Availability
Before getting too attached to a name, make sure it’s actually available:
Domain names: Is the website domain free (especially .com or .in)?
Trademarks: Is the name legally available for use? (You can do a quick trademark search.)
Social media: Is the handle free on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn?
You don’t want to build a brand around a name you can't fully own.
5. Test Your Name
Finally, put your favorite options to the test:
Say it out loud: Does it sound natural and strong?
Spell it out: Is it easy to spell and remember?
Get feedback: Ask friends, family, or potential customers for their first impressions.
Sometimes a name that sounds clever in your head might feel confusing to others — it’s better to find out early!