Image Credit : Getty

The root of the shake-up lies in the sharp reduction of Eternal's foreign ownership limit (FOL), which was cut from 100% to 49.5%. The lowered cap now restricts how much foreign investors can hold in the company, triggering a recalibration of its representation in global indices.

"The reduction in FOL leads to a direct and immediate downgrade in investability weight," noted IIFL Capital Services.