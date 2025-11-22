Image Credit : Instagram

Adani controls six publicly traded firms in India, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani electricity. His business interests include infrastructure, commodities, electricity generation and transmission, and real estate.

On January 24, 2023, US short-seller Hindenburg Research said that it owned short positions in the Adani Group, accusing the conglomerate of inappropriate use of offshore tax havens and raising concerns about high debt, resulting in a large sell-off of India-listed shares of group firms.

Most of us already know that Mukesh Ambani owns the world's most expensive private residence, Antilia, but less is known about Adani's immovable assets.