EPFO 3.0 Updates: Got a PF Account? 5 Big Changes You Need to Know!
EPFO 3.0 will bring major changes, including faster digital withdrawals, UPI access, ATM cards, simpler claims, and no employer approval for most requests, making PF management easier.
EPFO 3.0
EPFO 3.O
Currently, withdrawing your PF money involves some waiting. The new EPFO 3.0 system aims to fix this by letting employees access their funds faster through digital channels. EPFO is upgrading its services to match the speed of modern banks. Soon, managing your PF will be as simple as a single click, just like your online banking. With EPFO 3.0, you will be able to manage your PF funds completely online.
Also read: FD Rates 2026: Which Indian Banks Are Offering the Highest Interest Returns Right Now?
UPI facility
ATM cards
Employer changes
When switching jobs
Faster withdrawals
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.