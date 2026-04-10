5 7 Image Credit : Asianet News

Employer changes

Earlier, you needed your employer's digital signature to withdraw or make corrections to your PF. This is changing. For most claims, you will no longer need your company's approval. New rules will also let members correct details like name, date of birth, and father's name themselves using an OTP. You will also be able to withdraw up to 75% of your PF amount without any documents if you are laid off or you resign from your job.