The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) and Assam Rifles signed a Memorandum of Agreement to strengthen cooperation for supplying milk and milk products through the dairy cooperative network to units in the North Eastern states.

The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd (NCDFI) and Assam Rifles on Tuesday have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to strengthen cooperation for the supply of milk and milk products through the dairy cooperative network.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and NCDFI Chairman Meenesh Shah. The move aims to expand the role of dairy cooperatives in meeting the requirements of Assam Rifles units and establishments.

Expanded Scope and Supply Network

According to NCDFI, the agreement builds on the successful supply arrangements undertaken during the previous year, under which dairy cooperatives supplied products including UHT milk, whole milk powder and fresh milk to Assam Rifles units.

Based on the satisfactory performance and reliable supplies by dairy cooperatives, Assam Rifles has expanded the range of products being sourced from the cooperative sector. Under the new arrangement, in addition to existing supplies, malt-based food and cheese are being supplied by Amul, while fresh milk and butter are being supplied by dairy unions from Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal and Rajasthan. The supplies are primarily catering to Assam Rifles units across the North Eastern states, along with offices in Kolkata and New Delhi.

A Commitment to Welfare and Empowerment

The organisations said the MoA reflects a shared commitment to ensuring a dependable supply of quality milk and milk products to Assam Rifles personnel while creating market opportunities for dairy cooperatives and their farmer members, particularly in the North East.

Leadership Perspectives on the Partnership

From Assam Rifles DG

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera appreciated the efforts of NCDFI and participating dairy cooperatives in meeting the force's requirements.

"The timely availability of quality milk and milk products is important for the welfare of personnel deployed across different locations, particularly in the North Eastern region," he said.

He added that the initiative was aimed not only at ensuring reliable supplies for Assam Rifles personnel but also at supporting dairy farmers through cooperative institutions in the region. "Assam Rifles, being a force deeply associated with the North East and widely regarded as the 'Friends of the North Eastern People', has taken this initiative not only to ensure reliable supplies for its personnel but also to support the larger cause of empowering dairy farmers through cooperative institutions of the region," he said.

From NCDFI Chairman

Meenesh Shah said the partnership strengthens the dairy cooperative sector's long-standing association with national institutions. "The association with Assam Rifles is a matter of pride for the dairy cooperative sector," he said.

He noted that NCDFI has facilitated supplies of milk and milk products to the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for the last four decades and that the partnership with Assam Rifles further strengthens this relationship.

"Such initiatives reflect the capability of dairy cooperatives to efficiently serve the requirements of Defence and paramilitary forces, while also creating assured market opportunities for cooperative dairies and their farmer members, particularly in the North Eastern states," Shah said.

The partnership is expected to encourage greater participation of dairy cooperatives from different parts of the country in meeting the requirements of Assam Rifles while supporting farmer welfare, dairy development and self-reliance. (ANI)