SBI is offering FD interest rates from 3.05% to 6.40% for the general public and 3.55% to 7.05% for senior citizens. The bank gives its highest rate of 6.40% on a two-year FD.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank provides rates between 2.75% and 6.5% for regular customers and 3.25% to 7.1% for seniors, for tenures from 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from April 8, 2026.