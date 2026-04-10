FD Rates 2026: Which Indian Banks Are Offering the Highest Interest Returns Right Now?
Banks in India are offering attractive FD rates in 2026, with returns up to 8.25% for senior citizens. From SBI to small finance banks, investors can compare options to maximise safe returns.
SBI and ICICI Bank FD Rates April 2026
SBI is offering FD interest rates from 3.05% to 6.40% for the general public and 3.55% to 7.05% for senior citizens. The bank gives its highest rate of 6.40% on a two-year FD.
Meanwhile, ICICI Bank provides rates between 2.75% and 6.5% for regular customers and 3.25% to 7.1% for seniors, for tenures from 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from April 8, 2026.
Axis and HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates April 2026
Axis Bank has set its FD interest rates from 3% to 6.45% for the public and 3.50% to 7.20% for senior citizens, for deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. These rates are valid from April 7, 2026.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank's FD rates are between 2.75% and 6.50% for general customers and 3.25% to 7% for seniors. The bank offers its best rate of 6.50% (general) and 7% (seniors) on a three-year FD, effective from March 6, 2026.
Yes Bank and PNB Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates April 2026
Yes Bank is giving customers FD interest from 3.25% to 7% for the general public and 3.75% to 7.75% for senior citizens. These new rates apply from March 5, 2026.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers rates from 3% to 6.60% for the public and 3.50% to 7.10% for seniors. PNB gives its highest interest of 6.25% (general) and 7.10% (seniors) for a special 444-day tenure, effective from February 24, 2026.
Bandhan Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Bandhan Bank provides interest rates from 2.95% to 7.25% for the general public and 3.70% to 7.75% for senior citizens. The bank offers its highest rates of 7.25% and 7.75% on two-year FDs, starting March 5, 2026.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering even higher returns, from 4% to 8.10% for the public and 4.15% to 8.25% for seniors. You can get their top rates of 8.10% and 8.25% on a 30-month FD, effective from March 29, 2026.
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