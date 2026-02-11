EPFO Pension Eligibility: Know Age Limit, Service Years and Benefits
EPFO: It's crucial for private sector employees to understand pension (EPS) calculations. To get a lifetime pension, you need 10 years of service and be 58 years old. However, if you leave before 10 years.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
PF deduction on salary slip
Everyone in the private sector sees a PF deduction on their payslip, but the pension (EPS) part is often a secret. Find out when your hard-earned money becomes your pension.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Two conditions to get pension
EPFO has two strict conditions for pension eligibility. The first is completing 10 years of 'pensionable service.' The second is age. For a full pension, you must be 58.
35
Image Credit : Pixabay
How does the money deducted from salary reach the pension fund?
8.33% of your company's PF contribution goes to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS). This money isn't paid to you directly but is pooled for your post-retirement monthly income.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
To get a pension at 50...
As per EPFO rules, you can get a pension after 50, but it's an 'early pension.' If you start at 50 instead of 58, your pension amount will be reduced for life.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
If you lose your job before 10 years
Employees worry their pension is lost if they don't complete 10 years of service, but that's not true. If your service is under 10 years, you can withdraw the amount at once.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos