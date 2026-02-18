- Home
- Business
- Elon Musk Net Worth: SpaceX and Tesla's Founder to Become World's FIRST Trillionaire soon
Elon Musk Net Worth: SpaceX and Tesla's Founder to Become World's FIRST Trillionaire soon
Elon Musk's net worth has hit $850 billion. He's on track to become the world's first trillionaire soon, thanks to SpaceX and Tesla.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's net worth hit $850 billion as of Feb 2026, making him the first to pass the $800 billion mark. His wealth now exceeds that of Page, Brin, and Zuckerberg combined.
What's the reason for the rise in net worth?
The key to Musk's huge growth is the merger of SpaceX and xAI. Their combined value is now $1.25 trillion. Musk's 43% stake is worth about $530 billion, making up 2/3 of his wealth.
What is Tesla's role?
Tesla is also key to Musk's wealth. Despite market swings, his 12% stake is worth $178B. He also has $124B in stock options and a record-breaking pay package from shareholders.
When will he become a trillionaire?
Reuters and Kalshi predict a 75% chance Musk becomes the first trillionaire this year. 72% of traders see it happening by 2027. A SpaceX IPO could push his net worth to $1.5T.
Challenges and Hurdles
Musk's growth faces challenges. His xAI firm is under investigation for its 'Grok' chatbot and deepfakes. Regulatory hurdles and market shifts are minor obstacles to his trillionaire goal.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.