Qualcomm and Tata Electronics will collaborate to manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Modules in India. Tata will use its new semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam, bolstering the 'Make in India' initiative.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Tata Electronics announced a collaboration on Friday to manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Modules in India. Under this partnership, Tata Electronics will serve as a manufacturing partner for the semiconductor giant, utilising its upcoming high-volume semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam. The move aligns with the national "Make in India" initiative and focuses on supporting both Indian and global automakers through supply chain diversification.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a joint release from Qualcomm and Tata Electronics, the collaboration aims to enable local production of technologies for digital cockpits, infotainment, connectivity, and intelligent vehicle systems.

A Strategic Milestone for Automotive Growth

"Our work with Tata Electronics marks an important milestone in our automotive growth strategy. As the industry accelerates its shift toward integrated, module-based architectures, expanding manufacturing capacity in key regions becomes essential," said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Tata Electronics brings world class expertise, trusted production capabilities, and a shared commitment to strengthen India's role in the global semiconductor and automotive ecosystems. Together, we will support automakers with scalable, high-performance solutions built in India."

Enabling Next-Generation Vehicles

The automotive modules integrate Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips with essential system components into single, production-ready units. These architectures are designed to assist the industry's transition toward software-defined vehicles by simplifying system design and accelerating development timelines.

Strengthening the Supply Chain in India

"Modules are central to Qualcomm Technologies' vision for the future of vehicle electronics. By providing comprehensive, ready-to-integrate solutions, we help automakers reduce design complexity and bring next-generation vehicles to market more quickly," said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President & President, Qualcomm India. "Manufacturing in India through Tata Electronics enhances our ability to support both Indian and global OEMs with greater flexibility and supply chain resilience."

Spotlight on the Jagiroad OSAT Facility

The Jagiroad facility in Assam is India's first indigenous OSAT facility, representing an investment of USD 3 billion. This greenfield plant will focus on platform technologies, including Wire Bond, Flip Chip, and Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP). These technologies are critical for applications in the automotive, communications, IoT, and AI sectors.

Tata's Vision for High-Technology Manufacturing

"We are excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies to manufacture their advanced automotive modules in India. This collaboration supports Tata Electronics' objective to become a global hub for high technology manufacturing as a trusted partner to our leading semiconductor and automotive customers worldwide," said Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics. "We will leverage our Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP) solutions and deliver high-quality, high-performance products to support Qualcomm Technologies' global product leadership." (ANI)