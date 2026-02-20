Union Minister Piyush Goyal calls for a significant boost in cyber defense to support India's reliance on AI and new tech. He highlighted the government's commitment to data security and digital growth at Kyndryl's Bengaluru centre launch.

The reliance on new technologies necessitates a significant boost in cyber defense, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry. Speaking via video call, during the inauguration of Kyndryl's Security and Network Operations Centre in Bengaluru on Friday, Goyal said, "I think the more and more we engage with technology, as the world moves towards huge amounts of data becoming the new oil, as many people say. As we move towards AI ruling our lives in a big way, our own engagement with new technologies increases."

He noted that while artificial intelligence presents opportunities, it also requires tools to maintain database sanctity and accuracy. "It will be a cat-and-mouse game. So the more firewalls you put in, the better defense systems you put in, you're going to continuously be evolving," he added.

Cyber Defense in an AI-Driven Future

During the inauguration of Kyndryl's Security and Network Operations Centre in Bengaluru, Goyal emphasised that the launch of the Cyber Defense Operations Centre coincides with the ongoing AI Summit in Delhi, highlighting the increasing importance of protecting digital assets as the nation moves toward an AI-driven future.

Government's Vision for a Digital Powerhouse

The Minister described the Bengaluru center as a critical component of India's journey toward becoming a "digital powerhouse." He reiterated the government's commitment to creating a safe technological environment, referencing the Prime Minister's vision of making cybersecurity an integral part of national security.

Goyal highlighted legislative efforts such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and new Telecom Rules as evidence of the government's dedication to data security and "trusted partners."

Partnership with Kyndryl

During the session, Goyal identified Kyndryl as a "trusted industry partner" for the government, citing the company's significant investments in India over the past three years. He mentioned the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Kyndryl, which focuses on using artificial intelligence to enhance the ease of doing business and the ease of living for Indian citizens. "The AI Innovation Lab in Bangalore is going to play a very important role going forward," Goyal remarked.

Fostering Cybersecurity Talent

The Minister also touched upon the importance of talent development, particularly in tier-II and tier-III towns. He lauded Kyndryl's CyberSkill Center in Mumbai for training young girls in cybersecurity and encouraged the expansion of such facilities across the country. "That will be the launch pad for our talent to get next-generation skills, next-generation abilities to become cyber protectors," he said.

Goyal noted that this latent talent could eventually serve both domestic and global needs.

Broader Vision and International Cooperation

Concluding his address, the Minister stated that the new flagship initiative aligns with the government's vision for scalable and trusted AI systems. He framed the collaboration as part of the broader India-US Trusted Partnership, which includes cooperation on critical minerals and defense.

"Working with Kyndryl, we will continue to persevere in our effort for ethical and responsible artificial intelligence," Goyal said, thanking the company's global and Indian leadership for their contribution to the digital revolution. (ANI)