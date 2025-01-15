Don't be fooled! Here's how to identify fake Rs 100 currency notes

With the rise of counterfeit currency, everyone is afraid to accept any note in the market. Both traders and the public are struggling to identify fake currency. In this context, let's find out the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the ₹100 note.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 10:03 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 10:03 AM IST

After demonetizing Rs 2000 notes to curb corruption, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced that fake Rs 500 notes are also in circulation. It has released several guidelines to identify fake Rs 500 notes.

Recently, an incident of fake Rs 200 notes came to light in Telangana state. Fraudsters simply color-xeroxed the Rs 200 note and circulated it.

article_image2

With the suspicion that fake Rs 100 notes might also emerge, the RBI has issued guidelines explaining the strong security features present in a genuine Rs 100 note.

The Rs 100 note is one of the most widely used currency notes in India. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued an important warning about counterfeit Rs 100 notes. Counterfeit notes resemble genuine currency and are difficult to identify at first glance. Therefore, the RBI has formulated clear guidelines to help the public identify genuine Rs 100 notes.

article_image3

Genuine currency notes have a floral design in the vertical band next to the watermark.

The watermark window contains a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with the number "100". These two are key markers in identifying a genuine Rs 100 note.

Apart from these, the security thread in a genuine Rs 100 note contains the inscriptions "Bharat" and "RBI".

They change to blue and green when viewed from different angles.

The inscription "RBI, 100" is visible in the space between the vertical band and Mahatma Gandhi's portrait.

article_image4

These features must be present in the Rs 100 currency note. If any of these are missing, they can be confirmed as counterfeit notes. The increase in counterfeit currency notes after the 2016 demonetization has become a concern.

There are frequent reports that counterfeit currency notes, especially Rs 100 notes, are widely available in the market, causing daily inconvenience to ordinary citizens. Official reports also confirm this. To address these issues and protect people from such scams, the RBI is issuing such guidelines.

article_image5

The Reserve Bank of India says that there is a great need for people to increase their awareness in identifying counterfeit currency notes. It says that only if people are alert, fraudsters will stop producing counterfeit notes. That is why everyone should follow the instructions given by the RBI.

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

Suhana to Janhvi to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids without makeup

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

