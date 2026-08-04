ICAR DG M L Jat stressed the need for India to shift from a production-centric model to an agri-food value chain approach. This transition aims to increase farmers' incomes, promote diversification, and generate rural employment, he said.

Shift to Agri-Food Value Chain

India needs to transition from a production-centric agriculture model to an agri-food value chain approach to raise farmers' incomes, promote agricultural diversification and generate rural employment, M L Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said on Tuesday.

"We have to transition from production-centric focus to the value chain focus. That's why we say transitioning from agriculture production to the agri-food system value chain. The value chain is very, very important not only from the perspective of increasing income of the farmers but also agricultural diversification," Jat said.

He told this while responding to a question asked by ANI on the sidelines of the Women in Agri & Food - Leadership Forum: Leading the Future: Driving Innovation and Strengthening Ecosystem, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"Women can play a very important role in the agri-food system value chain and that will also create a lot of employment opportunities in rural India," he added Jat said agriculture is moving beyond a production-centric approach towards entrepreneurship, value addition and integrated value chains, adding that this transition is essential for improving farm incomes and achieving the country's long-term development goals.

Empowering Women in Agriculture

Addressing the forum, Jat said the government has renewed its focus on empowering women in agriculture through initiatives such as Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, Krishi Sakhi and Pashu Sakhi.

He noted that more than 100 million women are engaged through around 9 million Self-Help Groups (SHGs), creating one of the world's largest grassroots networks of women.

Referring to what he described as the UN International Year of Women Farmers, Jat said the global focus presents an opportunity to accelerate women's leadership in agriculture.

"The International Year of Women Farmers provides us an opportunity to turn recognition into action, participation into leadership and potential into prosperity," he said.

Role of FPOs and Leadership

Jat also highlighted the role of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in strengthening women-led agriculture. India has more than 10,000 FPOs, of which around 1,700 are led by women, he said, adding that while women are participating in these organisations, their representation in leadership positions needs to increase.

"We wish that at least half of these FPOs are led by women. Participation is important, but women should also lead," he said.

Progress in Education and Research

Jat said women's representation in agricultural education and research has increased significantly over the past decade.

"Today, women account for around 50 per cent of enrolment in agricultural higher education, compared with less than 20 per cent about ten years ago. In some agricultural universities, girls account for 65-70 per cent of enrolment. Similarly, the share of women scientists in the Agricultural Research Service has increased from 7.9 per cent in 2006-07 to 42 per cent today," he said.

A Call for Collective Action

While acknowledging the progress made, Jat said sustained efforts are required to translate participation into leadership and economic empowerment.

"It should not be lip service. We need a strong framework to identify opportunities and provide women the support needed to lead the transformation of agriculture. Governments, the private sector, NGOs, foundations and research institutions must work together with a shared vision and collective action to empower women in the agri-food system," he said.

He added that the transformation of India's agri-food system cannot be achieved without science, innovation and inclusion, with women expected to play a defining role in the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)