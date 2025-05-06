DA hike coming in July? Rising AICPI index signals another increase for govt employees
DA Hike: The central government increases DA or dearness allowance twice a year, in January and July. Therefore, the dearness allowance will be increased in just two months.
| Published : May 06 2025, 08:46 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
111
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Dearness Allowance Increase in 2 Months
The central government increases DA or dearness allowance twice a year, in January and July. So, the dearness allowance will be increased in just two months.
211
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Last Increase
The dearness allowance was announced in April for the month of January. At that time, the Center had increased the dearness allowance by 2 percent.
311
Image Credit : Facebook
Current DA
Central government employees are currently getting DA at the rate of 55 percent.
411
Image Credit : Getty
Index Downward
The AICPI index was downward in January-February. And for that reason, the DA of central government employees has increased at a lower rate.
511
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Current Index
The AICPI index has currently increased by 0.2 points in March. It has reached 143 points.
611
Image Credit : Asianet News
Possibility of Increase
If the AICPI index increases in the next three months, the DA of central government employees will increase.
711
Image Credit : stockPhoto
DA Could Be
According to concerned circles, if the rate of AICPI increase remains the same, then the DA may increase by 3 percent.
811
Image Credit : Asianet News
8th Pay Commission
The central government has already recommended the 8th Pay Commission. The salary of central government employees can also increase a lot in that.
911
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Possible Salary
If the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the minimum salary of central government employees could be close to 51 thousand rupees.
1011
Image Credit : facebook
May Be Applicable
According to informed circles, the 8th Pay Commission may be implemented in 2026 or later.
1111
Image Credit : stockPhoto
DA Difference with Bengal
There is a difference of about 37 percent in the DA of central government employees compared to the government employees of Bengal.
Top Stories