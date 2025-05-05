- Home
Ask AI Anything: We asked ChatGPT 'How to apply for EPFO advance online'; here's what it said
Learn how to apply for EPFO advance online in simple steps. Check eligibility, documents required, and the full process to withdraw PF advance easily.
1. Visit the EPFO Unified Portal
Go to: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
2. Login with UAN
Enter your UAN (Universal Account Number)
Enter password and CAPTCHA
Click Sign In
3. Go to ‘Online Services’
Click on ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’
4. Verify Member Details
Your details will appear: name, father’s name, PAN, Aadhaar, bank details, etc.
Ensure your Aadhaar is linked and KYC is complete
5. Enter Last 4 Digits of Your Bank Account
This is for verification. Click ‘Verify’
6. Click on ‘Proceed for Online Claim’
Choose Claim Type
Under ‘I want to apply for’, choose ‘PF Advance (Form 31)’
Select the purpose, amount, and upload required documents (if asked)
7. Submit Claim
Once submitted, you’ll receive an SMS confirmation on your registered mobile number.
You can track the status under ‘Track Claim Status’
8. Processing Time
Generally takes 7–15 working days, but may vary based on the reason selected and documentation.