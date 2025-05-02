DA arrears update: Central govt employees to receive pending payments soon
The central government has approved the 18-month DA and DR arrears pending since the Covid period. Millions of central government employees and pensioners will benefit and receive the arrears in three installments.
DA hike news
DA and DR arrears
The arrears will be paid soon
Millions of central government employees and pensioners will benefit. The money will be credited to accounts in three installments. The arrears for the three installments from January 2020 to June 2021 will be paid soon.
How much money can employees get?
JCM Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said, 'Employees have worked tirelessly during the pandemic, this is their right.' The question now is, how much could the amount be that was stuck from January 2020 to June 2021?
7th Pay Commission
Under the 7th Pay Commission, Level 1 employees will get Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554 and Level 13-14 employees will get Rs 1.44 to Rs 2.18 lakh. Pensioners will also receive these arrears. The money will be received soon in three installments.
8th Pay Commission
A substantial amount will soon be credited to the accounts of central government employees and pensioners. More good news for central employees. Preparations are underway for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Before that, 18 months' arrears will be paid in three installments. The 8th Pay Commission may be formed in January 2026. Preparations are underway. This will increase the salaries of the employees. Similarly, pensions will also increase.