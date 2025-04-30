Image Credit : Pexels

Option 2: Back Up with a Computer (More Control)

On a Mac (macOS Catalina or later): Connect your iPhone via USB.

Open Finder.

Select your iPhone in the sidebar.

Under "Backups", choose Back up all of the data on your iPhone to this Mac.

Click Back Up Now.

On Windows or older macOS (with iTunes): Open iTunes.

Connect your iPhone.

Click the iPhone icon.

Select This computer, then click Back Up Now.

When setting up a new iPhone (or after resetting), you’ll be prompted to restore from iCloud or Mac/iTunes backup.

By regularly backing up your iPhone, you can make sure that your valuable data is always safe and can be quickly restored in an emergency. Following the correct procedures will provide you piece of mind, regardless of whether you opt for the comprehensive management of a Mac or PC or the wireless ease of iCloud. Choose the approach that works best for you, and remember to often backup!