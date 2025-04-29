Image Credit : Getty

Here's what ChatGPT said this:

Downloading YouTube videos directly from YouTube without using their official tools (like YouTube Premium) technically goes against their Terms of Service. That said, if you're doing it for personal use, like saving educational videos you already have permission to access, people do use some tools for it.

Here are a few common legal ways:

1. YouTube Premium (Official Way)

YouTube Premium subscribers can download videos inside the YouTube app for offline viewing.

It's super simple:

Open the YouTube app

Find the video

Tap the Download button under the video

If you're looking for other ways (knowing the risks), here are common tools people use:

2. Using Online Downloaders Websites like:

y2mate.com

savefrom.net

ssyoutube.com (add "ss" before "youtube" in the URL)

How it usually works: