Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday as hopes for a peace deal between the United States and Iran began to fade. Investors reacted quickly after Iran rejected a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, which has now lasted for nearly four weeks.

Crude prices climbed by almost four percent during the day. Brent crude moved above $101 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded close to $94. The sudden rise reflects growing concern about global oil supply as tensions continue.

Markets had earlier shown signs of calm after Donald Trump said that planned strikes on Iran’s energy facilities would be delayed. He also claimed that peace talks were underway. However, the situation quickly changed after Iran denied active negotiations.

Stocks fall across global markets

As oil prices rose, stock markets around the world moved in the opposite direction. Major indices in the United States, Europe and Asia all recorded losses.

Wall Street opened lower, with the Dow Jones falling by around 0.5 percent. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent, while the Nasdaq fell by more than one percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 declined by 1.3 percent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 also recorded losses. Asian markets followed the same trend, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping nearly two percent and China’s Shanghai Composite falling over one percent.

Experts say this pattern is common. When oil prices rise sharply, it increases costs for businesses and reduces profits, leading to a fall in stock prices.