HCLTech launched an autonomous finance platform with Google Cloud's Gemini AI to transform core finance operations. It orchestrates processes like Invoice-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash, aiming to reduce manual work and integrate with existing systems.

HCLTech has announced the launch of an autonomous finance platform designed to transform core finance and accounting operations using Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise AI stack. The company said the platform aims to address the continued reliance on manual processes in finance and accounting functions despite significant investments in ERP and SaaS systems.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It stated that the new solution is intended to enable finance processes "to operate with a high degree of autonomy and intelligence, while integrating seamlessly with existing technology systems."

Autonomous Process Orchestration

Unlike traditional automation tools, the platform is designed to "orchestrate end-to-end finance processes autonomously -- executing, learning and continuously optimizing workflows across Invoice-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and Record-to-Report."

Powered by Gemini and HCLTech Expertise

HCLTech said the platform combines Google's Gemini Enterprise AI stack with its own finance domain expertise and engineering capabilities. It also leverages Industry AI Solutions designed for enterprise and industry-specific functions.

From Digitization to Autonomy

Explaining the objective, HCLTech Executive Vice President and Global Head of BPO, Upjit Ghuman said, "ERP and SaaS platforms digitized finance, but they did not fundamentally change how work gets done."

He added, "Our platform introduces an Agentic AI fabric that operates on top of customers' existing IT systems, enabling finance processes to run largely autonomously."

HCLTech Chief Technology Officer Vijay Guntur said the initiative reflects the company's AI strategy to move "from experimentation to enterprise scale."

Google Cloud on Enterprise AI

From Google Cloud, Google Cloud President of Global Partner Ecosystem Kevin Ichhpurani said the AI stack is built "to handle the complex orchestration required by the world's largest enterprises."

He added that the platform combines "deep domain understanding with proven engineering excellence to transform core business functions into autonomous, agent-led operations."

Enhancing Business Outcomes

The platform is designed to work across key finance functions including Invoice-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, FP&A and Record-to-Report, aiming to improve execution speed, control and business outcomes for enterprises. (ANI)