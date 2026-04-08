Global financial markets saw a strong reaction after the United States and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

The deal, which is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, led to a sharp fall in oil prices and a big rise in stock markets around the world.

Investors welcomed the news, as it reduced fears of a wider war that could damage the global economy.

Oil prices fall sharply

Oil prices dropped heavily on Wednesday. The most widely traded crude contracts fell by more than 15 percent, slipping to just above $90 per barrel.

Brent crude was down 16.7 percent at $91.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 18.0 percent to $92.45.

The fall came after a month of conflict that had pushed oil prices up and created pressure on economies worldwide.

The ceasefire raised hopes that oil supplies will return to normal, especially with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy trade.