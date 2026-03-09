Reliance Jio Launches New Recharge Plans for IPL 2026
With the IPL 2026 cricket festival just around the corner, Jio has rolled out some brand-new recharge plans for its users. Here’s a look at what they are offering.
IPL 2026 Jio Recharge Plans and Offers
In India, cricket fans celebrate the IPL just like a big festival. With the tournament starting soon, Jio has launched new recharge plans bundled with Jio Hotstar. Since Reliance now has Disney Hotstar, these plans have some new changes. Let's look at the best plans to watch the IPL live.
This plan works like a data add-on. It gives you 15 GB of data and a free Jio-Hotstar mobile subscription with a 90-day validity. This is a great option for customers who need both extra data and a Hotstar subscription.
This is also a data add-on pack. It offers a total of 5GB of data with a 30-day validity. You also get a Jio Hotstar subscription that you can use on both your mobile and TV. Remember, this is just a data pack; it doesn't include voice calls or other benefits.
If you recharge with ₹949, you get an 84-day validity. The plan includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and an 84-day Jio Hotstar mobile subscription. That's a total of 168 GB of data. You can use the subscription on both mobile and TV.
For comparison, Jio has a ₹899 plan that offers 2GB of data per day for 90 days. By just adding ₹49 and recharging for ₹949 instead, customers can also get the 84-day Jio Hotstar subscription. It's a small price for a big benefit.
