EaseMyTrip on Thursday announced that its leadership has received significant national recognition for contributions to the travel technology sector. The company shared that its Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director, Nishant Pitti, was named "India's Most Influential Entrepreneur" at the National Leadership Summit & Awards 2026.

Prestigious National Recognition

The company posted the announcement on its social media account today, saying, "We are proud to share that our Founder, Chairman, and MD, Nishant Pitti, was named 'India's Most Influential Entrepreneur" at the National Leadership Summit & Awards 2026." The firm noted that this award highlights his impact on the industry. "This prestigious accolade recognises his role in revolutionising the travel-tech landscape through homegrown innovation and a steadfast commitment to the consumer," the company added in their social media post.

The travel platform credited Pitti's leadership for its current market position and growth trajectory. According to the company, his direction has allowed the business to expand its influence both domestically and abroad, noting that "under his vision, EaseMyTrip continues to reach new heights and set global benchmarks for excellence in the travel industry."

In its announcement, the company expressed gratitude toward the awarding body and acknowledged the internal efforts required to achieve such a milestone. The post concluded by offering "sincere thanks to the National Leadership Summit for this recognition, and to our dedicated team who make these milestones possible."

From Bootstrapped Startup to Industry Leader

But this is not his first achievement in his field. He was also recognised as 'The Most Admired Personality To Look Out For In 2025' by The Enterprise World in October of last year.

Since founding EaseMyTrip over 17 years ago, Nishant Pitti has transformed a bootstrapped startup into one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms. Under his leadership, the company has consistently prioritised innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence, making travel seamless, personalised, and accessible to millions of travellers globally.

Pitti's leadership has also focused on democratising travel, making it inclusive and widely accessible. His forward-looking approach has helped EaseMyTrip remain at the forefront in a dynamic and competitive travel industry, with a strong financial position, being cash-rich, debt-free, and profitable since its inception.

Strategic Initiative: EMT 2.0

He has been instrumental in launching EMT 2.0, a strategic initiative that positioned the company as a comprehensive travel and lifestyle ecosystem. (ANI)