Cochin shipyard stock surges after Q4 profit beat, dividend announcement
Cochin Shipyard shares witnessed a remarkable surge of 12% upon market opening on Friday, reaching ₹2045, following the announcement of robust Q4 results and a dividend.
| Published : May 16 2025, 01:45 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Gemini
Cochin Shipyard: Profit Boost in Q4
The company's March quarter results, released after market close on Thursday, May 15, impressed investors. Net profit reached ₹287.18 crore (27% YoY growth), revenue ₹1,757.65 crore (36.7% jump), EBITDA ₹266 crore (slight decline of 7.6%), and EBITDA margin decreased from 22.4% to 15.1%, a drop of 730 basis points. Revenue and profit grew significantly, but margins faced some pressure.
25
Image Credit : Gemini
Cochin Shipyard Dividend
The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share for FY25 on shares with a face value of ₹5. Investors can expect this dividend in their accounts within 30 days of the AGM.
35
Image Credit : Gemini
Cochin Shipyard Share Price
On Friday, May 16, Cochin Shipyard's share opened at ₹1,858 and quickly reached ₹2,045, a surge of over 12% compared to the previous closing price. As of 10:30 am, the share was trading around ₹2,038.
45
Image Credit : freepik
Cochin Shipyard Share Performance
Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has delivered impressive returns to investors in recent years. From ₹269 on May 12, 2023, the share price crossed ₹2,000 on May 16, 2025. The stock has returned over 1,350% in the last five years. On May 15, 2020, it was at ₹124.50. The 52-week high is ₹2,977.10 and the low is ₹1,180.45.
55
Image Credit : Gemini
Cochin Shipyard Share: What Should Investors Do Now?
Market experts suggest Cochin Shipyard Ltd's strong results and dividend are positive signs. While the decline in EBITDA margin is a concern, the long-term growth story remains strong. CSL's Master Shipyard Repairs Agreement with the US Navy offers opportunities. Investors interested in defense, marine, and shipping sectors should monitor this stock. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
Top Stories