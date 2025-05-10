Central government employees to benefit from new age-based pension scheme
The government has introduced a plan where retired government employees will receive increased pensions based on their age, similar to the annual increments they received while in service.
Published : May 10 2025, 03:44 PM
1 Min read
Scheme for pensioners
The Central government has implemented a scheme for pensioners aged 80 and above to receive additional pension benefits, with the amount increasing with age. Those aged 80 and above will receive a 20% increase, while those aged 100 and above will get a 100% increase in their basic pension.
All you need to know
Eligibility: Pensioners aged 80 and above are eligible for additional benefits. Additional Pension: The additional pension amount increases with age: 80 years and above: 20% increase. 85-89 years: 30% increase. 90-94 years: 40% increase. 100 years and above: 100% increase.
Other Changes:
The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) provides a guaranteed pension of 50% of the average basic pay upon retirement after 25 years of service. For those with less than 25 years but more than 10 years of service, a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs. 10,000 per month is provided. Gratuity is also part of the pension package. 8th Pay Commission: The 8th Pay Commission, announced to be effective from January 1, 2026, may bring further changes to pensions.
