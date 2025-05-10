Reports earlier indicated that Marco Rubio had reached out to Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir following Islamabad's alleged launch of ballistic missiles aimed towards New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday morning (May 10) held a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. While the full details of the discussion were not made public, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's stance of maintaining a "measured and responsible" approach to the unfolding regional situation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said, “Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning. India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so.”

The diplomatic exchange comes at a time of heightened military friction in the region. Reports earlier indicated that Marco Rubio had reached out to Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir following Islamabad's alleged launch of ballistic missiles aimed towards New Delhi. The development took place shortly after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1 billion bailout package for Pakistan, as reported by Reuters.

In a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed Rubio's outreach to both sides, saying that the United States is closely monitoring the situation. "Secretary Rubio continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," Bruce said.

India has not officially responded to the reported missile threat, but defence sources have maintained that the nation's strategic deterrent systems remain on high alert and prepared for any eventuality.

The US, which maintains strategic partnerships with both India and Pakistan, has called for restraint and dialogue. Observers believe that Washington’s quick diplomatic outreach is aimed at preventing further military escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.