Car Business Idea: Buy Alto K10 on Rs 7,000 EMI, Earn Rs 40,000 a Month
Technology has opened up new ways to make money, and it's not just about 9-to-5 jobs anymore. People are starting their own businesses to earn well. Here’s a great idea on how you can earn a solid income by just paying an EMI of ₹7,000 a month.
Image Credit : Cardekho
The Booming Cab Business
The cab business is really taking off, not just in big cities like Hyderabad but also in Tier-2 towns. You can buy a car and start offering cab services for a good income. Even software professionals are driving cabs on weekends to earn extra cash. If you have a similar idea, here's a budget-friendly car that's perfect for the job.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Alto K10: The Perfect Budget Car
The Alto K10 is a perfect fit for a low-budget cab business. In Hyderabad, the on-road price for an Alto K10 is between ₹4.44 lakh and ₹6.55 lakh, depending on the variant. The car's ex-showroom price starts at ₹3,69,900. After adding registration charges of ₹51,587, insurance of ₹21,977, and other charges, the base model's on-road price comes to around ₹4,43,964.
Image Credit : Maruti Suzuki
How to Buy with a ₹7,000 EMI?
Let's say you buy this car with a down payment of ₹1,00,000. You will then need a loan of about ₹3.4 lakh. If you take the loan for a 5-year period, you just have to pay an EMI of around ₹7,000 per month. In a city like Hyderabad, a cab driver typically earns ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 daily after all expenses. This means you can easily earn ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 a month while paying a small EMI of ₹7,000.
Image Credit : Maruti Suzuki
What about Engine and Performance?
Let's talk about the car's features. The Alto K10 comes with a 998cc, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 68 bhp of power and 91 Nm of torque. You get both manual and AMT automatic transmission options, along with petrol and CNG fuel choices. The car goes from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.23 seconds and 0 to 100 kmph in 12.15 seconds. Its light clutch and smooth gear shift make driving in traffic super easy. Plus, its small size is great for navigating narrow streets and simple parking.
Image Credit : our own
Mileage and Features
The Alto K10's main attraction is its excellent mileage. The company claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.39 to 24.9 kmpl. In the city, you can expect around 14.5 kmpl, and on the highway, it gives about 21.8 kmpl. The car also has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features steering-mounted audio controls and a 214-litre boot space, which is very useful for passengers' luggage.
Image Credit : our own
How are the Safety Features?
The car includes some important safety features. You get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and reverse parking sensors. It also has a high-speed alert, a seatbelt reminder, and a speed-sensitive auto door lock. Overall, this car is a great option whether you want to start a cab business or buy it for your family.
