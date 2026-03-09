Want To Earn Lakhs? Experts Share How To Use ChatGPT To Make Money
Want to earn in lakhs every month? Experts say you can do it right from home using AI tools like ChatGPT. From writing songs to prepping for job interviews, here's how you can use its amazing features to make money.
ChatGPT
How to Use ChatGPT?
Need to write an article or a story?
ChatGPT can whip it up in seconds. You can even ask it to write a song for a loved one or about nature. You can then sell these lyrics to companies or use them for social media content.
Heading for a job interview?
Just ask ChatGPT for likely questions from that company. Once you get good at it, you could even start your own interview coaching service. The best part? You can talk to it in any language, including Telugu, and even use your voice if you don't want to type.
Technology
