Fraunhofer bolstered the India-Germany tech partnership at the India AI Summit 2026, emphasizing 'AI for Economic Development and Social Good.' The summit focused on AI applications in key sectors and human-centric technological progress.

Indo-German AI Partnership for Social Good

At the India AI Summit 2026, held at the Bharat Mandapam, Fraunhofer has significantly deepened the technological bond between India and Germany. Through a series of high-level forums and strategic showcases, Europe's largest application-oriented research organisation underscored its commitment to advancing "AI for Economic Development and Social Good." The summit served as a focal point for the Indo-German Innovation and Technology Forum, where global industry captains and government officials converged to address the practical application of AI in sectors critical to both nations: manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and governance. Fraunhofer supported inclusivity through dedicated sessions like "Women in Science and Technology," and addressed the urgent need for standardised, farmer-centric digital tools to mitigate climate risks in agrifood systems.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Human-Centric Vision for Technology

Prof Dr Kristina Sinemus, Hessian Minister for Digitalisation and Innovation, State of Hessen, Germany, emphasised that the human element must remain at the core of technological progress. "AI is already transforming how we produce, heal, grow food, and govern. The key question is not whether AI will shape our society, but how and whether economic development and social good advance together. Our strategy is guided by a clear principle: technology must serve people, not the other way around." She further highlighted the potential for synergy between the two nations. "India has shown with initiatives like ADA, NPI, and India Stack how digital public infrastructure can scale and enable innovation at massive levels. Germany can bring expertise in balanced regulation, data protection, and quality assurance. Together, India and Germany can build bridges between scale and safeguard... grounded in shared democratic values," she said.

Fraunhofer's Role and Key Collaborations

Anandi Iyer, Director of Fraunhofer Office India, noted the organisation's long-standing history in the country and its role in bridging the gap between theory and practice. "India as we all know needs translational research and therefore Fraunhofer has an important role to play. We are delighted that we were among the first movers coming into India 18 years ago. Even today, there are very few international R&D organizations that are active in India."

Driving High-Tech Advancement

Dr Raj Kumar Upadhyay, CEO of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), lauded the ongoing cooperation in high-tech infrastructure. "The collaboration with Fraunhofer is a highly valued partnership that will accelerate technology advancement and deployment in Internet Security, 5G/6G, Quantum as well as AI and telecommunications."

Empowering Women in Innovation

Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, issued a call to action for future innovators during the "Women in Innovation" session. "Leadership in science and technology demands audacity, resilience, and purpose."

Fraunhofer's presence at the summit - highlighted by breakthroughs like the Virtual Employee and the Dataspaces Platform--reinforces a partnership built on the shortest possible transition from the laboratory to the market. (ANI)