Due to Middle East tensions disrupting oil supplies, India is increasing Russian crude imports to ensure energy security. This diversification is critical as India has limited stockpiles, making it vulnerable to shortages.

Amid escalating tensions and supply disruptions in the Middle East, India is increasingly turning to Russian crude oil as a critical alternative to offset potential shortages caused by conflict-related disruptions in key energy channels such as the Strait of Hormuz. With nearly 40% of India’s crude imports traditionally transiting through the strategic waterway, the ongoing crisis — fuelled by attacks and heightened military activity — has raised concerns over steady supplies and prompted urgent diversification of import sources.

According to industry tracking, several ships laden with Russian crude are now en route to Indian ports. These vessels, previously destined for other markets, have altered course due to the tightening global supply picture, reflecting India’s renewed interest in importing Russian oil despite previous efforts to reduce dependency.

Russia, which has already positioned about 9.5 million barrels of crude oil near Indian waters, stands ready to redirect these shipments to provide rapid relief to Indian refiners if disruptions through traditional Middle Eastern routes continue. This strategic move is meant to mitigate the effects of possible extended conflict in the Gulf region and ensure that India’s refineries — which process around 5.6 million barrels per day — maintain stable feedstock supplies amid uncertain global markets.

India’s limited crude stockpiles, covering roughly 25 days of demand, make the country particularly sensitive to supply shocks. As such, diversifying import sources and securing Russian oil cargoes headed to Indian ports have become key steps in maintaining energy security and preventing sharp domestic fuel shortages.

The return to Russian crude also underscores broader geopolitical shifts in global crude trade patterns, as supply risks mount from traditional exporters. While Middle Eastern producers like Saudi Arabia remain important suppliers, the current instability has reinforced India’s willingness to tap into alternate markets like Russia to sustain its energy needs.

In summary, with Middle East supply disruptions intensifying, India’s redirection toward Russian crude shipments is a tactical response to bolster energy security, reflecting adaptive strategies in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

