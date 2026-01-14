Big Relief for West Bengal Staff: Long Holiday Stretch From February to March
Besides the January holidays, another long break awaits government employees. State school students and government workers are set to get another big holiday. When? Check the dates.
Government Holidays
Every month, besides the fixed holidays, some extra days off are given. This means not just national holidays, but each state has its own specific government holidays.
Holiday dates
Holiday dates can vary by state. Some holidays apply only to certain states. The 2026 holiday list for govt employees was recently released, showing a 5-day and a 4-day break in January.
Will schools and colleges be closed?
But the holiday announcements don't end here. Govt employees will get a break from Feb to March! This news has made Bengal's students and staff very happy. Schools and colleges will also be closed, so a family trip can be planned.
Plan your trips
Now, find out which dates in February and March government employees can get off. This will help them plan their trips in advance.
Here's the list
The holiday list shows the break for school and govt staff starts Saturday, Feb 28. Sat, Feb 28; Sun, Mar 1; Mon, Mar 2 (Apply for leave); Tues, Mar 3 (Dol Jatra); Wed, Mar 4 (Holi). So, taking one day off on Monday gives a 5-day break.
