Bhel to Jio Financial share: Top 10 stocks to watch on Monday, April 21
Top 10 Stocks to Watch: After a three-day break, the stock market is set to reopen on Monday, April 21st. Investors will be keenly watching these 10 stocks due to updates released after market close on Thursday. Check the list
Published : Apr 21 2025
2 Min read
1. BHEL Share
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) performed strongly in FY24-25, with revenue of approximately ₹27,350 crore, a 19% YoY increase. BHEL received orders worth ₹92,534 crore in FY25, taking its total order book to ₹1,95,922 crore.
2. Vedanta Share
Vedanta received relief from the Odisha High Court, which stayed the ₹71.16 crore environmental compensation order issued by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) for alleged fly ash disposal irregularities.
3. Jio Financial Share
Jio Financial reported increased profit and income in Q4 FY25. Profit rose 1.7% to ₹316 crore, up from ₹310.6 crore a year earlier.
4. Tata Elxsi Share
Tata Elxsi's Q4 FY25 profit fell 13.4% to ₹172.4 crore, down from ₹199 crore in Q3. Income also decreased by 3.3% to ₹908.3 crore from ₹939.2 crore in December 2024.
5. Infosys Share
Infosys' Q4 FY25 profit increased to ₹7,033 crore from ₹6,806 crore in the previous quarter. The company announced a ₹22 dividend. However, income decreased to ₹40,925 crore from ₹41,764 crore.
6. ITC Share
ITC increased its stake in baby care brand Mother Sparsh to 49.3% with an additional investment of ₹81 crore, bringing its total investment to approximately ₹126 crore. ITC plans to acquire the remaining stake in the next 2-3 years.
7. Bank of Baroda Share
Bank of Baroda announced several senior management appointments, effective April 19th, to strengthen leadership and drive strategic growth. The stock closed at ₹242.26 on April 17th.
8. HDFC Bank Share
HDFC Bank's Q4 FY25 profit increased to ₹17,616 crore from ₹16,511.9 crore a year earlier. Net interest income (NII) rose to ₹32,066 crore from ₹29,076.8 crore.
9. ICICI Bank Share
ICICI Bank's Q4 profit rose 18% to ₹12,630 crore. Net interest income increased 11% YoY to ₹21,193 crore. Asset quality improved compared to the December quarter.
10. Yes Bank Share
Yes Bank's YoY profit surged 63.3% to ₹738.1 crore. NII increased 5.7% to ₹2,276.3 crore. Asset quality improved QoQ, with gross NPA at ₹3,935.6 crore, down from ₹3,963.47 crore. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
