Stock Market Update: How would shares perform after 3-day holiday? Check
After four consecutive days of gains, Sensex rose by 1508 points and Nifty by 414 points. How will the market perform on Monday, April 21st, after a three-day holiday, and what factors will influence it?
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 08:32 AM
2 Min read
On April 17th, the stock market closed with gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. Sensex closed up by 1508 points, while Nifty also closed up by 414 points. How will the market perform on Monday, April 21st, after a three-day holiday?
On Thursday, April 17th, the stock market closed with gains. Both Sensex and Nifty closed with a gain of around 2%. Now the market will open on April 21st after a 3-day holiday. How will the market move forward? What factors will influence it?
This is also important because this type of structure has been seen for the first time since October 2024. In such a situation, a rise can be seen in the market on Monday as well.
Nifty has crossed the resistance zone of 23800 and reached 23850. This is a sign of strength in the market. This rally can go up to 24,200. The market has started forming higher highs and higher lows, which is a sign of a sustainable uptrend.
According to experts, the Bank Nifty index is now trading near its all-time high. This in a way indicates strong sectoral support.
Along with Britain, Japan, and South Korea, the US considers India as one of its most important allies. Therefore, it will prioritize trade deals with these countries. If such a deal happens, India will benefit from the ongoing tariff war between China and the US.
Experts say that being a consumption-based economy, India is the country that will be least affected by the current tariff war. In such a situation, there is not much scope for a fall in the market now.
