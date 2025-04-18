How to exchange torn or damaged Indian currency notes? RBI shares details
Exchange torn, burnt, or soiled Indian currency notes at banks and RBI branches. Specific rules apply based on the note's condition and amount, including potential fees for larger exchanges.
| Published : Apr 18 2025, 02:04 PM
Currency Exchange
According to RBI rules, you can exchange torn or burnt notes. There's a specific timeframe, depending on the note's condition.
Where to Exchange Notes?
Notes can be exchanged at government and private banks in India. All Reserve Bank branches also facilitate this.
Which Notes Can Be Exchanged?
Torn and soiled notes can be exchanged. Notes with serial numbers visible on at least one end are considered intact.
What If the Serial Number Is Missing?
Notes with missing serial numbers can be exchanged by filling out a form at a bank or the Reserve Bank.
Shredded Notes Exchange
Shredded notes can be exchanged if they have Gandhi's image or the Ashoka Chakra.
Burnt Note Exchange
Burnt notes are exchanged at RBI issue offices. Completely destroyed notes might not be exchangeable, but consult an RBI officer.
Rules for Exchanging Money
A maximum of 20 notes, up to ₹5000, can be exchanged free of charge at any bank.
Exchanging Larger Amounts
Exchanging larger amounts requires documentation like ID and bank records. Banks may charge a service fee.
How to Exchange Money?
Damaged notes deposited in banks are credited to the customer's account.
Refusal to Exchange Notes
If a bank refuses to exchange notes, file a complaint with the Reserve Bank.
