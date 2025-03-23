Attention SBI customers! Important changes in SBI card rules you must know

Read Full Gallery

If you are an SBI customer, be sure to know these new rules of the bank. Customers of this card must know that the card has brought new changes; you will make a mistake if you use it without knowing.

According to the SBI Card website, "Online spending on Swiggy through SimplyCLICK SBI Card will change from 10X reward points to 5X reward points from April 1, 2025."

Your card will continue to earn 10X reward points on online spending at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Domino's, IGP, Myntra, Netmeds, and Yatra."

10X reward points will be available on online purchases at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Domino's, IGP, Myntra, Netmeds, and Yatra, which will maintain benefits for transactions on these platforms (SBI Customers).

In some cases, fewer reward points will now be available than before, such as online spending on Swiggy (effective March 31, 2025) and purchasing Air India tickets (effective April 1, 2025).

Users of SimplyCLICK SBI Card, Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card, and Air India SBI Signature Credit Card need to create their reward strategy keeping these changes in mind.

Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card: Fewer reward points on Air India tickets. Currently, these cardholders get 15 reward points for every ₹100 spent on booking tickets through the Air India website or mobile app.

From March 31, 2025, this will be reduced to 5 reward points for every ₹100 spent, which will reduce the benefits available on Air India bookings (SBI New Rules 2025).

According to the SBI Card website, “From March 31, 2025, if you buy Air India tickets for yourself through the Air India website or mobile app, you will get 5 reward points instead of 15 reward points for every ₹100 spent on your Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card.”

Air India SBI Signature Credit Card: Fewer reward points on Air India tickets. Currently, these cardholders get 30 reward points for every ₹100 spent on purchasing Air India tickets through the Air India website or mobile app.

From March 31, 2025, this will be reduced to 10 reward points for every ₹100 spent, which will reduce the amount of reward accumulation. The SBI Card website states, "From March 31, 2025,

