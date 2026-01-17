Amazon Prime Alert! Republic Day Sale 2026 Kicks Off With Massive Mobile Discounts
Amazon's 'Great Republic Day Sale 2026' has started for Prime members. Check out the price drop details for iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy A55, and OnePlus mobiles here.
Amazon
Amazon brings happy news for mobile lovers with its 'Great Republic Day Sale 2026'. This highly anticipated sale has started exclusively for Prime Members with huge discounts.
A double treat for Apple fans!
iPhone deals are the main attraction. Get the popular iPhone 15 (128GB) for just ₹51,499. The latest iPhone 17 Pro is ₹1,34,900, and the new iPhone Air is ₹95,499.
Samsung - From budget to premium!
Samsung offers deals for all, like the Galaxy A55 5G for ₹23,998. OnePlus has the powerful 15R at ₹47,998 and the former flagship killer 13s for ₹52,999.
Redmi Offers:
• Redmi 13 5G: This 5G phone from Redmi, known as the budget king, is available for ₹12,499.
• Redmi Note 13 Pro+: This phone for camera lovers is available for ₹26,999.
Discounts on Dyson products too!
Not just smartphones, there are also huge price cuts on premium electronics from Dyson.
• Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: 33% off at ₹24,723.
• Dyson Headphones: 50% off at ₹24,900.
New Gadget
If you're looking to upgrade your phone or buy new gadgets, now is the time. These deals are live for Prime members, so act fast before stock runs out. Non-Prime access soon!
