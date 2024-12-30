Alleppey to Yercaud, top 5 budget-friendly locations for buying vacation home in India

Known for its tea plantations and cool climate, Coonoor is ideal for those looking to escape the hustle of city life. Properties here range between Rs 25-50 lakh, making it a budget-friendly hill station to invest in.

Owning a vacation home in India is no longer a luxury reserved for the ultra-wealthy. With the rise of affordable destinations offering scenic beauty, good infrastructure, and investment potential, buying a second home is becoming a feasible option for many. If you're considering purchasing a vacation property without overspending, here are the top five budget-friendly locations in India:

1. Coonoor, Tamil Nadu:

Nestled in the Nilgiris, Coonoor offers stunning views, a serene atmosphere, and properties that are more affordable than its more famous neighbour, Ooty. Known for its tea plantations and cool climate, Coonoor is ideal for those looking to escape the hustle of city life. Properties here range between Rs 25-50 lakh, making it a budget-friendly hill station to invest in.

2. Alleppey, Kerala:

Alleppey, the "Venice of the East," is a haven for backwater enthusiasts. Vacation homes along its tranquil canals or near pristine beaches are surprisingly affordable. With properties starting at Rs 30 lakh, this destination is perfect for those who enjoy nature and cultural richness. Plus, it offers excellent potential for rental income from tourists seeking houseboats and traditional homestays.

3. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu:

Often referred to as the "Poor Man's Ooty," Yercaud combines affordability with natural beauty. This lesser-known hill station offers lush green surroundings and a calm ambiance. Properties here can be purchased for as low as Rs 20-40 lakh, making it an excellent choice for a budget-friendly vacation home in the hills.

4. Puri, Odisha:

A spiritual and coastal destination, Puri is gaining traction among budget-conscious homebuyers. With its golden beaches, proximity to Konark and Chilika Lake, and rich cultural heritage, Puri offers a blend of relaxation and spirituality. Properties close to the beach or near the famous Jagannath Temple are available for Rs 20-50 lakh, making it a lucrative long-term investment.

5. Lonavala, Maharashtra:

Just a few hours' drive from Mumbai and Pune, Lonavala is a perennial favorite for vacation homes. While certain areas have premium properties, budget-friendly options starting at Rs 40 lakh are still available in surrounding areas. Its proximity to urban centers and picturesque beauty make Lonavala a practical choice for both personal use and rental opportunities.

