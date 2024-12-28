Double your wealth: Invest Rs 10,000 monthly in THIS high-return mutual fund

Explore the potential of mutual fund investments to grow your wealth. Learn how consistent contributions can yield high returns over time.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 6:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

Investing requires careful consideration: Investments should be made with due diligence. It's crucial to know which funds perform well.

article_image2

Many have reportedly received excellent returns.

Investing a fixed amount monthly is called SIP. Investors have seen impressive returns in short periods.

article_image3

One such fund offers significant growth.

A monthly Rs. 10,000 SIP grew to Rs. 4.36 lakh in 2 years. It's the Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund.

article_image4

AUM grew significantly between November and December.

AUM rose from Rs. 1.19 lakh crore to Rs. 1.44 lakh crore. Investors earned an 18.91% return in the same period.

article_image5

The fund's asset allocation is diversified.

69.49% in equity, 14.88% in gold, and 14.73% in debt funds. The fund has investments in specific companies. Expense ratio is 0.90%. Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Consult experts before investing.

