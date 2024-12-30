Income Tax Return filing deadline 2024: Everything you need to know

The 2024-25 income tax return filing deadline has been extended due to technical issues with claiming the Section 87A rebate. This extension aims to reduce the tax burden on low-income individuals.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

Tax Return Deadlines Extended

The Bombay High Court extended the ITR filing deadline for 2024-25 to January 15, 2025, addressing technical issues with Section 87A rebate claims.

article_image2

Central Board of Direct Taxes

Section 87A provides tax relief for individuals with total taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh under the old tax regime and Rs 7 lakh under the new regime.

article_image3

Income Tax Return Filing

A PIL highlighted issues with the updated ITR filing software preventing Section 87A rebate claims, leading to the High Court's intervention.

article_image4

Income Tax Return Filing Deadline 2024

Missing the January 15, 2025 deadline can lead to penalties, loss of carry-forward options, and interest on unpaid taxes.

article_image5

ITR Deadline

Late filing penalties apply, and certain benefits are lost. Timely filing ensures compliance and avoids penalties.

