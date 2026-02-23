2 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Akka Cafe Initiative

The main goal is to help women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) become small business owners. The government plans to set up 2,500 'Akka Cafe' coffee kiosks. They have already called for tenders to build and set up these kiosks across the state. The project will roll out in phases. In the first phase, they will set up 50 modern cafes in both rural and urban areas. Eligible women can get a grant of up to Rs 15 lakh for infrastructure and setup.