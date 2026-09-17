Airtel Recharge Offers: Super-Cheap 77-Day Plan With So Many Benefits!
Airtel is offering a recharge pack with a long validity of 77 days. This plan comes with 6GB of data, unlimited calls, 600 SMS, and a 'Safe Network' feature to help you block spam calls.
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What is Airtel's secret 77-day validity plan?
Airtel's official website lists many different recharge packs. But today, we are talking about a special 77-day data pack. Let's find out all the details about it.
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What benefits does it offer?
Airtel's 77-day data pack costs ₹489. A single recharge gives you long-term validity. This plan offers a total of 6GB of data, allowing you to enjoy high-speed internet.
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Unlimited Calls
Along with data, Airtel's ₹498 recharge pack also gives you unlimited phone calls. This lets you talk to your friends and family without any hassle.
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Visit Airtel's official website
This ₹489 pack also includes a quota of 600 SMS. You can find more details by visiting Airtel's official website. One recharge ensures you get service for 77 days straight.
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Airtel's Safe Network service is available
A special feature of the ₹489 Airtel recharge is the 'Safe Network' service. It helps you avoid spam calls and scammers. You also get a free Adobe Express subscription with it.
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Who is it best for?
This Airtel plan is perfect for users who want long validity at a low price. If you need unlimited calls along with some data, this plan is one of the best options available.
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