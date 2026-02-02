Airtel Users Alert! Free Perplexity Pro Access No Longer Available
Airtel has shocked millions of users by discontinuing the Perplexity Pro AI subscription bundled with its recharges. However, users are now being offered free access to Adobe Express Premium.
Airtel shocks its customers
Airtel users are in for a shock. The company has stopped its free subscription, worth thousands, bundled with recharges. Users will no longer get the Perplexity Pro AI offer.
What is the Perplexity Pro offer?
Airtel began offering the Perplexity Pro subscription last year. Valued at ₹17,000, it was free for users. Airtel had clarified the offer was temporary and has now removed it.
Will this offer affect users who have already received it?
Users who claimed the offer before Jan 16 are not affected. Their one-year subscription remains valid. However, users who recharged after this date won't get the benefit.
One offer ends, another begins..!
Don't worry, Airtel users. While Perplexity Pro is gone, you now get free access to Adobe Express Premium. This new partnership gives users access to Adobe's GenAI tools.
