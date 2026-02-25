Karnataka Minister MB Patil inaugurated Amazon's new 1.1 million sq ft office in Bengaluru, its second-largest in Asia. The facility will create over 7,000 jobs. Patil invited more global companies to invest and grow in the state.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil invites global investors to come and set up shop in Karnataka. "We welcome more global companies to invest, grow and create jobs from Karnataka," said MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, during the inauguration of Amazon's second-largest Asia office in Bengaluru.

Minister Touts Karnataka's Investment Potential

"Honoured to inaugurate Amazon's 11 lakh sq. ft. (1.1 million sq ft) BLR 37 campus in Bengaluru, its 10th corporate office in Karnataka and second-largest in Asia. The 12-storey facility will support over 7,000 jobs across technology, e-commerce, payments and operations. With Amazon's $35 billion India investment plan, this milestone reinforces global confidence in Karnataka's talent, innovation and world-class infrastructure. We welcome more global companies to invest, grow and create jobs from Karnataka," the minister said on X.

New Campus Details

The new campus, inaugurated on Monday, spans 1.1 million square feet across a five-acre site in North Bengaluru. Located approximately 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport, the facility marks Amazon's 10th corporate office in Karnataka. The inauguration ceremony, held on February 23, 2026, featured a campus walkthrough for dignitaries and focused on the city's role as a global innovation hub.

Amazon Reinforces Commitment to India

Speaking during the inauguration, Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said, "India continues to be a long-term priority for Amazon, and Bengaluru has played a central role in our journey here. Over the years, the city has been home to some of our earliest technology and business teams, and today it remains a key hub for innovation and talent."

The company executive further stated that Amazon remains committed to investing in infrastructure, technology, and talent for the long term. "We are grateful to Dr. M.B. Patil for joining us to inaugurate this campus and for Government of Karnataka's continued support. As we build for customers in India and around the world, we remain committed to investing in infrastructure, technology, and talent for the long term," Kumar added. (ANI)