SAIL has signed an MoU with EdCIL to establish Smart Digital Classrooms in schools near its operational areas. This CSR initiative aims to provide technology-enabled learning and enhance educational access, aligning with national education goals.

State-owned steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EdCIL (India) Limited to establish Smart Digital Classrooms in schools located around SAIL's operational areas as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

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According to the Ministry of Steel, the initiative aims to support access to technology-enabled learning in areas surrounding SAIL's plants and operational units.

Promoting Inclusive Education and Learning Outcomes

The MoU was signed on May 26, with the objective of promoting inclusive education and improving learning outcomes through digital infrastructure in schools. The collaboration is aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-4 (SDG-4), which focuses on ensuring "inclusive, equitable, quality education and learning opportunities for all."

The ministry said the project seeks to "promote inclusive education and enhance learning outcomes" through the installation of Smart Digital Classrooms.

The agreement was signed between Steel Authority of India Limited and EdCIL (India) Limited in the presence of K K Singh, Director (Personnel), SAIL. Senior officials from both organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.

The companies said the initiative forms part of SAIL's CSR efforts to strengthen digital learning infrastructure and improve educational access in schools near its operational areas.