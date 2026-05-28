The Ministry of Cooperation is strengthening the cooperative sugar sector via a Multi-State Cooperative Society framework. The plan aims to promote a circular economy, creating new opportunities by converting sugar by-products into high-value products.

The Ministry of Cooperation has initiated efforts to strengthen the cooperative sugar sector through a proposed Multi-State Cooperative Society framework aimed at promoting a circular economy model and creating new opportunities from sugar by-products.

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Pune Programme on Circular Economy

In this regard, a programme on "Promoting Circular Economy in the Sugar Sector through Formation of a Multi-State Cooperative Society" was organised by the Regional Office, Pune of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) at the Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM), Pune on May 27. The programme was held under the guidance of the Ministry of Cooperation and chaired by Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. Senior officials, including Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation Raman Kumar and Indian Potash Limited Managing Director Sanjeev Vedprakash Verma, also attended the event. Representatives from around 31 cooperative sugar mills from Maharashtra and Karnataka participated in the discussions, which focused on the role of stakeholders in the proposed Multi-State Cooperative Society being envisaged by Indian Potash Limited.

Minister Outlines Vision and Benefits

Addressing the gathering, Murlidhar Mohol said the objective of the programme was to "understand the national perspective and give practical shape to the progress of cooperative sugar mills through an integrated circular economy model under the Multi-State Cooperative Society framework." He said the proposed framework would "promote circular economy in the cooperative sugar sector, create new opportunities for converting by-products into high-value products and strengthen an integrated rural industrial ecosystem."

The Minister further stated that "the use of green energy and bio-based chemicals would also help in reducing fuel consumption."

Stakeholder Discussions and Way Forward

During the programme, the team from Indian Potash Limited made a presentation outlining the challenges faced by the sugar sector and the expected benefits of forming a Multi-State Cooperative Society. Raman Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, said Maharashtra, "being a developed cooperative-based State, can play a leading role in successfully adopting this circular economy model."

An open discussion was also held during the programme, where representatives of cooperative sugar mills raised queries and concerns related to the proposed initiative. (ANI)