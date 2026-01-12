8th Pay Commission Buzz: Fresh Update on Salary, DA Hike in 2026
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the 8th Pay Commission. All central government employees and pensioners are now waiting to see when the Eighth Pay Commission will be implemented.
Very important news is coming out for Central Government Employees and pensioners. Now, everyone's question is, from when will the salary increase in the Eighth Pay Commission?
As the new year begins, government employees are hopeful. The 8th Pay Commission is the hot topic, with everyone curious about when it will start and how it will change salaries.
Lakhs of employees and pensioners await a salary hike. Though commission members are named, questions about the effective date and arrears remain. The center aims to form it by Jan 2026.
Employees might have to wait for the new salary structure, but its impact will be huge. Reports suggest a major increase in monthly salaries and pensions for retirees is coming.
Typically, a new pay commission is implemented every 10 years. The 8th Pay Commission was expected from Jan 1, 2026, but it's unlikely to be implemented on that exact date.
According to initial analysis and sources, government employees' salaries could increase by about 20 to 35 percent. This estimated increase considers current market prices and inflation.
Arrears
Since the pay commission's recommendations haven't been submitted, there will be no immediate salary change. If it's effective from Jan 1, 2026, but submitted later, employees will get arrears.
The date for finalizing the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations or sending them to the government is not yet fixed. Following past trends, it usually takes 12-18 months to implement them.
The fitment factor will be crucial in the 8th Pay Commission. In the 7th Pay Commission, it was 2.57, raising the basic salary from 7,000 to 18,000. In the 6th, it was 1.92.
According to experts, the fitment factor in the upcoming pay commission is likely to be between 2.4 and 3.0. The higher this factor, the more salary employees will receive.
