West Bengal state employees' DA battle: Expected hike if they win on March 25

West Bengal government employees are hoping to win the Dearness Allowance (DA) increase case. The difference in DA from central government employees is significant. A substantial increase in salaries and pensions is likely after the hearing.

West Bengal government employees are hoping to win the dearness allowance increase case on March 25. State government employees are still receiving dearness allowance under the 6th Pay Commission.

The difference from central government employees is significant. For this reason, there is a possibility of a significant increase in the salaries of employees.

The dearness allowance (DA) is for employees, while for pensioners, it's called relief. Currently, there are various rumors circulating about the 7th Pay Commission.

Now the question is, if state government employees win this case, how much DA will increase. State government employees currently receive dearness allowance at a rate of 18%.

This means state government employees are currently 39% behind the central government. State government employees are more than 25% behind the central government.

