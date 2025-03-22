user
Mar 22, 2025, 6:39 PM IST

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB LIVE updates: Will rain play spoilsport in season opener?

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB LIVE updates: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener at the Eden Gardens Stadium. 

6:38 PM IST

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB LIVE updates: Weather update

As of now, there is no rain in Kolkata as the opening ceremony of the IPL 2025 took place without any interruption of showers. As per AccuWeather, there is only 55% of chances of rain. The chances of rain playing spoilsport is just 20-30%. Currently, the temperature in Kolkata is 26 degree celcius.

6:17 PM IST

IPL 2025 kicks off: New rules, fresh captains, high-stakes KKR vs RCB opener and more

IPL 2025 kicks off with new rules, fresh captains, and high stakes as KKR faces RCB in a rain-threatened opener.

6:17 PM IST

'Please be healthy, be happy...': SRK lifts KKR's spirits with pep talk ahead of IPL 2025 opener | WATCH

Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan met players in the dressing room, offering warm wishes before their IPL 2025 opener against RCB. KKR and RCB enter the season with new captains.
 

6:16 PM IST

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: What happens if rain disrupt opening match at Eden Gardens?

The IPL 2025 opening match between KKR and RCB in Kolkata faces weather uncertainty due to an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms.

6:16 PM IST

IPL 2025: RCB head coach Andy Flower takes a dig at KKR ahead of season opener in Kolkata

Ahead of IPL 2025, RCB head coach Andy Flower playfully taunted KKR, expressing confidence in his team.

6:15 PM IST

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Varun Chakravarthy sends strong warning to Virat Kohli ahead of season opener

IPL 2025: Varun Chakravarthy expressed confidence based on past performances, where he has contained Kohli effectively, conceding few runs and dismissing him once.

6:15 PM IST

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB LIVE updates: Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts match winner

