8th Pay Commission: THESE govt employees may be left out of salary revisions

Speculation ends regarding the 8th Pay Commission! Not everyone's salary will increase. Salaries for Supreme Court judges and employees of autonomous bodies will remain unchanged.

There has been a lot of speculation about the 8th Pay Commission for a long time. Meanwhile, big news came out about the 8th Pay Commission.

If the Modi government forms the 8th Pay Commission for central employees, 36.57 lakh government employees and 33.91 lakh pensioners will benefit.

If the 8th Pay Commission is formed, the salary of the employees will increase three times. Pension will also increase.

Now a surprising news has come out. Even if the 8th Pay Commission is formed, not everyone's salary will increase.

According to the report, the salary of Supreme Court judges, Public Sector Undertaking employees or any autonomous body employees will not be affected.

That is, the salary of all these employees will not increase even if the 8th Pay Commission is formed.

The 8th Pay Commission was announced in January 2025. It is being planned to be implemented from January 2026.

Everyone assumes that the formation of the 8th Pay Commission is being delayed due to the lack of mention of TOR and budget.

After the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, the minimum salary of the employees will be Rs 57,200. The basic will be Rs 51,480. If the 8th Pay Commission is formed, the minimum pension will be Rs 27,900.

