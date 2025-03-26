user
user

8th Pay Commission: THESE govt employees may be left out of salary revisions

Speculation ends regarding the 8th Pay Commission! Not everyone's salary will increase. Salaries for Supreme Court judges and employees of autonomous bodies will remain unchanged.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

There has been a lot of speculation about the 8th Pay Commission for a long time. Meanwhile, big news came out about the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image2

If the Modi government forms the 8th Pay Commission for central employees, 36.57 lakh government employees and 33.91 lakh pensioners will benefit.


article_image3

If the 8th Pay Commission is formed, the salary of the employees will increase three times. Pension will also increase.

article_image4

Now a surprising news has come out. Even if the 8th Pay Commission is formed, not everyone's salary will increase.

article_image5

According to the report, the salary of Supreme Court judges, Public Sector Undertaking employees or any autonomous body employees will not be affected.

article_image6

That is, the salary of all these employees will not increase even if the 8th Pay Commission is formed.

article_image7

The 8th Pay Commission was announced in January 2025. It is being planned to be implemented from January 2026.

article_image8

Everyone assumes that the formation of the 8th Pay Commission is being delayed due to the lack of mention of TOR and budget.

article_image9

After the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, the minimum salary of the employees will be Rs 57,200. The basic will be Rs 51,480.

If the 8th Pay Commission is formed, the minimum pension will be Rs 27,900.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to apply for subsidized housing schemes in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for subsidized housing schemes in India: Step-by-step guide

India economic growth: GDP doubles to $4.2 trillion in a decade, says IMF AJR

India's economic growth: GDP doubles to $4.2 trillion in a decade, says IMF

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions AJR

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions

Unclaimed bank deposits soar past Rs 78,000 crore! New process to help account holders retrieve funds AJR

Unclaimed bank deposits soar past Rs 78,000 crore! New process to help account holders retrieve funds

RBI new Priority Sector Lending norms to boost renewable energy: SBI AJR

RBI's new Priority Sector Lending norms to boost renewable energy: SBI

Recent Stories

Explore Top Career Paths After Scoring Below 50 Percent in 12th SRI

Less Than 50% in 12th? No Worries! Best Career Options Await

Mamata Banerjee says Manchester City signed MoU to establish football school in Kolkata dmn

Mamata Banerjee says Manchester City signed MoU to establish football school in Kolkata

Hyundai Inster EV takes inspiration from Insteroid concept first look revealed gcw

Hyundai Inster EV takes inspiration from Insteroid concept – First look REVEALED!

"Jhukega nahi....": Sanjay Raut backs Kunal Kamra amid controversy, says won't submit to threats ddr

'Jhukega nahi...': Sanjay Raut backs Kunal Kamra, says he's rather die as controversy rages (WATCH)

MyJackpot777 Sets Global Benchmark in Secure and Responsible Online Gaming

MyJackpot777 Sets Global Benchmark in Secure and Responsible Online Gaming

Recent Videos

Nepal to Hold 'Sagarmatha Sambaad' on Climate Change, Will Invite World Leaders | Asianet Newsable

Nepal to Hold 'Sagarmatha Sambaad' on Climate Change, Will Invite World Leaders | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Woh Jhukega Nahi': Sanjay Raut Says Kunal Kamra Won't Be Scared of Threats | Asianet Newsable

'Woh Jhukega Nahi': Sanjay Raut Says Kunal Kamra Won't Be Scared of Threats | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nepali Minister's Effigy Burned, Student Unions Against Deposition of Power Chief's Removal

Nepali Minister's Effigy Burned, Student Unions Against Deposition of Power Chief's Removal

Video Icon
Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon